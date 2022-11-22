Sam Ryder announces special New Year’s Eve concert for BBC

Sam Ryder has announced a special New Year’s Eve show on BBC One and iPlayer, Sam Ryder’s All Star New Year’s Eve.

The Eurovision 2022 runner-up is set to perform “classic tunes and a number of special duets” on TV on December 31 following London’s first full NYE fireworks display since 2019.

Announcing the event on BBC Radio 2 today (November 22), Ryder told Zoe Ball: “I can’t think of a better way to round off 2022 than singing some of my favourite songs with some very special guests.

“It’s been such an incredible 12 months full of fabulous blessings thanks to fabulous people, and I’m so excited to bring in 2023 with you! As always, thank you for the opportunity!”

The show is scheduled to be pre-recorded at Riverside Studios in Hammersmith, London on Wednesday, December 7. It’ll air either side of the midnight celebrations on BBC One and iPlayer. You can apply to attend in person here.

Ryder’s guest acts for the concert will be announced “in due course”, per a press release. See the announcement post below.

Ryder is due to release his debut studio album, ‘There’s Nothing But Space, Man!’, on November 18 via Parlophone (pre-order here). Earlier this month, he shared a new single called ‘All The Way Over’.

Ryder’s first full-length record will also feature his hit song ‘Space Man’ – which came in at second place at this year’s Eurovision, scoring an impressive 466 points – as well as the singles ‘Living Without You’ (feat. Sigala and David Guetta) and ‘Somebody’.

In a previous statement, the artist said: “To create a body of work throughout this time representing aspects of our journey feels like the highest honour and a beautiful way to redirect the flow of energy back to the people who are making this whirlwind possible – you.”

Over the summer, Ryder spoke to NME about the “amazing” experience of making his debut album.

This week, he’ll play two concerts at the brand-new London venue Outernet (November 23/24) ahead of a UK and Ireland headline tour next March/April.