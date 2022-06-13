Sam Ryder announces UK and Ireland tour for 2023

Eurovision entry Sam Ryder has announced details of a new 2023 UK and Ireland tour.
The tour will be in support of his upcoming debut album ‘There’s Nothing But Space, Man!’, which is due to be released on October 14. Fans can pre-order the record now to get access to an early tour pre-sale.
The 14-date tour will begin at Belfast’s Ulster Hall on March 17, 2023, with dates in Glasgow, London and Cardiff, before finishing up at Brighton Dome on April 5. Tickets for the 2023 tour go on general sale from June 17 at 9am and can be found here.
Ryder came second during this year’s Eurovision Song Contest in Turin, with Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra winning the event with a massive 631 points. It was the UK’s best performance result since 1997.
Reviewing Eurovision, NME wrote: “Eurovision 2022 was all about looking forward: Sam Ryder reminding us that the UK can actually win this thing, and Ukraine showing the world just how much agency it has. Yes, the contest can be silly – hello, ‘Give That Wolf A Banana’ – but it’s also strangely and fundamentally profound.”
Viral TikTok sensation Ryder went into the competition as the bookmakers second-favourite to win with his song ‘Space Man’. The track reached Number Two in the UK single charts, becoming one of the biggest selling tracks of 2022.
He also recently performed the song at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee concert on June 4, which was headlined by Queen, Diana Ross and Elton John.
Ryder is due to play brand-new London venue Outernet on November 24, with any remaining tickets available here.
See the list of new tour dates below.
MARCH 2023
17 – Belfast, Ulster Hall
18 – Dublin, 3Olympia
21 – Manchester, Academy
22 – Glasgow, O2 Academy
23 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall
25 – Liverpool, O2 Academy
26 – Leeds, O2 Academy
28 – Birmingham, O2 Academy
29 – Cambridge, Corn Exchange
30 – London, Eventim Apollo
APRIL 2023
1 – Cardiff, The Great Hall
2 – Bristol, O2 Academy
4 – Bournemouth, O2 Academy
5 – Brighton, Dome