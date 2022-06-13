Sam Ryder announces UK and Ireland tour for 2023

Eurovision entry Sam Ryder has announced details of a new 2023 UK and Ireland tour.

The tour will be in support of his upcoming debut album ‘There’s Nothing But Space, Man!’, which is due to be released on October 14. Fans can pre-order the record now to get access to an early tour pre-sale.

The 14-date tour will begin at Belfast’s Ulster Hall on March 17, 2023, with dates in Glasgow, London and Cardiff, before finishing up at Brighton Dome on April 5. Tickets for the 2023 tour go on general sale from June 17 at 9am and can be found here.

Ryder came second during this year’s Eurovision Song Contest in Turin, with Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra winning the event with a massive 631 points. It was the UK’s best performance result since 1997.

See the list of new tour dates below.

MARCH 2023

17 – Belfast, Ulster Hall

18 – Dublin, 3Olympia

21 – Manchester, Academy

22 – Glasgow, O2 Academy

23 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall

25 – Liverpool, O2 Academy

26 – Leeds, O2 Academy

28 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

29 – Cambridge, Corn Exchange

30 – London, Eventim Apollo

APRIL 2023

1 – Cardiff, The Great Hall

2 – Bristol, O2 Academy

4 – Bournemouth, O2 Academy

5 – Brighton, Dome