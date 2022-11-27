Sam Ryder discusses pre-Eurovision career as a wedding singer

Sam Ryder has opened up about his pre-Eurovision career as a wedding singer in a new interview.

The Eurovision 2022 runner-up was speaking to The Sunday Times about his upcoming album, ‘There’s Nothing But Space, Man!’ which will be released on December 9. “There were dark nights of the soul,” he admitted. “Lonely drive home, at 3am, after a wedding. Someone you know has had success. But when you see people succeeding, the best way to deal with it is to wish them the best because what you want for yourself you should want for everyone.

“I know that sounds airy-fairy, but if you put the fluffiness of that aside, that’s life. If I want a life with fulfilment and love, I have to want that for someone else, so I never got into self-loathing — it fired me up. There is one person who can make that happen. And it’s me.”

Advertisement

He remained similarly positive about his pre-fame life, never giving up on his ambition. “I had a lovely life before any of this happened and, ultimately, if you love something it’s no burden. I love singing. It doesn’t matter whether it’s at a wedding or to nobody in Leeds. Whatever happens, I’ve experienced a happy life.”

Ryder also spoke about his experience of Eurovision, saying that competing in the singing contest felt “like it was from the universe”. He went on to link Eurovision with religion, arguing that both bring people together. “You could say that’s a throwaway statement, but we’re so quick to feel like someone is one thing and someone else is another. That there’s division. But I feel the opposite,” he said.

Ryder is set to play a special New Year’s Eve show on BBC One, Sam Ryder’s All Star New Year’s Eve, where he is set to perform is set to perform “classic tunes and a number of special duets” following London’s first full New Year’s Eve fireworks display since before the pandemic.

Eurovision 2023 will take place at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena. A call out was made earlier this week for creatives to take part in a cultural festival to be held alongside the contest that will celebrate UK music, Eurovision and modern Ukraine. Artists from Liverpool and Ukraine are particularly encouraged to apply.