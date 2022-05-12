Eurovision’s Sam Ryder announces new European tour dates

TikTok star Sam Ryder, who will represent the UK at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, has announced a new set of European tour dates – check them out below.

Tickets for the shows will go on sale to the general public on Friday (May 13) at 9am local time. You can get tickets for the concerts here.

The tour will kick off in Germany on October 12, before heading to Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Belgium, France, Switzerland, Italy and Spain.

Check out Ryder’s full EU tour dates here:

OCTOBER

12 – Burgerhaus Stollwerck, Cologne, Germany

14 – Debaser Strand, Stockholm, Sweden

16 – Parkteatret, Oslo Norway

17 – Lillie Vega, Copenhagen, Denmark

19 – Columbia Theater, Berlin, Germany

21 – Gruenspan, Hamburg, Germany

24 – Grand Salon, Brussels, Belgium

25 – Alhambra, Paris, France

26 – Melkweg (Old hall), Amsterdam, Netherlands

28 – Den Atelier, Luxembourg

30 – Freiheitshalle, Munich, Germany

31 – Papiersaal, Zurich, Switzerland

NOVEMBER

6 – Circolo Magnolia, Milan, Italy

8 – Sala La De Apolo, Barcelona, Spain

9 – Sala Mon, Madrid, Spain

Ryder, who co-wrote his Eurovision song ‘Space Man’ with the Grammy-winning songwriter Amy Wadge and Max Wolfgang, recently said about Eurovision: “Having been a fan of Eurovision since I was a kid, I am so honoured to have been presented with the opportunity to sing at an event alongside some of Europe’s most talented creatives, performers and songwriters.

“I hope to sing my head off in a way the UK can be proud of, and to showcase a song I wrote with my friends last summer makes the whole experience even more special. See you in Turin legends!”

The singer, from Maldon, Essex, found viral acclaim after he started posting covers and at-home karaoke tracks at the beginning of lockdown in March 2020. By the end of the year, he was crowned TikTok’s most popular artist.

Ryder has even received an influential pledge of support from both Damiano David of last year’s Italian winners Måneskin and previous Austrian winner Conchita Wurst – you can watch Ryder meeting Wurst here.

This year’s Eurovision is taking place at the PalaOlimpico in Turin, Italy following the country’s victory in last year’s competition, which saw Måneskin take the top prize.

At the semi-final on Tuesday (May 10), Ukrainian act and competition favourites Kalush Orchestra progressed through to Saturday’s Grand Final (May 14).

Speaking to NME earlier this month, Kalush Orchestra discussed their Eurovision song ‘Stefania’ and what it means to be representing their country during a time of war.

Frontman Oleh Psiuk explained how participation in this year’s Eurovision was a “huge responsibility” given the ongoing war with Russia, saying: “To represent Ukraine in the international arena is always a responsibility, but to represent it during the war is just the highest responsibility possible.”