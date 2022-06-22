Sam Ryder to sing the national anthem at the British Grand Prix

Sam Ryder will sing the national anthem before the start of the British Grand Prix next month.

The Eurovision singer, who finished second to Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra in this year’s competition, will perform ‘God Save The Queen’ ahead of the start of the prestigious F1 race on July 3.

In a statement about the performance, Ryder said: “From Eurovision to being invited to play the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Concert, the past few months have been a whirlwind and taught me that you can never dream too big!

“Since I was a kid I’ve always been a huge fan of Formula 1, and to combine that with music and performing at such a legendary event on the British sporting calendar is an honour.”

Following his performance at the F1 Grid Ceremony, Ryder will then play on the main stage in the ‘Formula 1 Fanzone’ at Silverstone as part of the post-race concert. Mabel and Alfie Templeman will also perform live as part of the event.

Ryder will head out on a UK and Ireland tour next year – you can see his upcoming tour dates below and find any remaining tickets here.

March

17 – Ulster Hall, Belfast

18 – 3Olympia, Dublin

21 – Academy, Manchester

22 – O2 Academy, Glasgow

23 – O2 City Hall, Newcastle

25 – O2 Academy, Liverpool

26 – O2 Academy, Leeds

28 – O2 Academy, Birmingham

29 – Corn Exchange, Cambridge

30 – Eventim Apollo, London

April

1 – The Great Hall, Cardiff

2 – O2 Academy, Bristol

4 – O2 Academy, Bournemouth

5 – Dome, Brighton