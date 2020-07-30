Sam Smith and Burna Boy team up on wavy new single ‘My Oasis’

Sam Smith and Burna Boy have teamed up for wavy new single ‘My Oasis’ – listen to it below.

The song comes after Smith teased yesterday (July 29) that it would be arriving this evening.

‘My Oasis’ follows on from Smith’s earlier releases this year. They released ‘To Die For’ on Valentine’s Day and ‘I’m Ready’, a joint single with Demi Lovato, in April.

Taking to Twitter this evening (July 30), Smith wrote: “Hello all. My new song with @burnaboy ‘My Oasis’ is officially out. I hope you love it like I do.”

They added: “Miss you and sending buckets of cyber love to you all x”

Watch the song’s lyric video below:

Earlier this year, Smith announced that they would be postponing the release date of their forthcoming album.

Originally entitled ‘To Die For’, Smith’s third LP was set to be released on May 1, but the singer-songwriter later confirmed it will be pushed back and the album title will be changed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I have done a lot of thinking the last few weeks and feel that the title of my album and imminent release doesn’t feel right,” they said.

“I have come to the decision to continue working on the album and make some important changes and additions.”

Burna Boy’s last full release was last year’s ‘African Giant’. In a four-star review, NME said: “This globe-trotting collection sees the Nigerian megastar scale even dizzier heights than before.”

Meanwhile, Smith has revealed that they “100 per cent” had the coronavirus, but didn’t get tested while exhibiting the symptoms.