Sam Smith and Madonna join forces for sultry new single ‘Vulgar’

Sam Smith has joined forces with Madonna for new single ‘Vulgar’. Check it out below.

The song was released today (June 9) and comes following both artists teasing the collaboration on social media, under the joint alias ‘SXM’.

Released via Capitol, the star-studded single comes produced by Smith themself, alongside Ilya, Cirkut, Omer Fedi, Ryan Tedder and Jimmy Napes. It also features production contributions from Madonna’s vocal producer and engineer, Lauren D’Elia.

Striving to put the ‘S&M’ into BDSM, the single contains sultry lyrics from the two pop stars. “All black in stripper heels, move like Madonna/Rich like I’m in the Louvre, got nothin’ left to prove,” sings Smith.

“Let’s get into the groove, you know just what to do/Boy, get down on your knees ’cause I am Madonna,” later adds Madonna. “If you fuck with Sam tonight, you’re fucking with me/So watch what you say or I’ll split your banana.”

The two musicians began teasing the single last month, first sharing cover art for the track, featuring close-up shots of both their bodies in black and white corsets.

Later, the ‘Unholy’ singer also took to their social media to post a 15-second teaser of the track, revealing the release date, song title and their new Alias with the ‘Like A Virgin’ singer, ‘SXM’.

Madonna also teased fans with a snippet of the single on her TikTok page — sharing a video of herself in fishnets and sporting a cross necklace, singing along to one of her verses in ‘Vulgar’.

“Do you know how to spell my fucking name,” she questions at the end of the song. “B-I-T-C-H. Say our fucking names!”

‘Vulgar’ marks the second time that Madonna has joined forces with another pop icon in recent weeks. Shortly before the release of the song with Sam Smith, she also teamed up with The Weeknd and Playboi Carti for the song “Popular”, which appears on The Idol’s soundtrack. Her extensive tour kicks off next month, and will feature six nights at London’s O2 arena (tickets available here).

Earlier this year, Smith released their highly anticipated new album, ‘Gloria‘. Following the release, they proceeded to win the 2023 Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for the Kim Petras collaboration “Unholy.”

It was also reported on Tuesday (June 6) that the singer’s vocal cords are on the mend after the they revealed that they had injured their voice onstage.

“My vocal cords are healing, and after a week of vocal rest, it’s looking good,” they wrote on their Instagram stories, following the last-minute cancellation of three of their UK shows. “It’s looking like I’m going to be OK for the rest of the shows, that’s really amazing news.”