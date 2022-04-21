Sam Smith announces brand new single ‘Love Me More’

Sam Smith has announced a new single called ‘Love Me More’.

The London singer-songwriter will release the track next Thursday (April 28) at 11pm BST – you can pre-save/pre-add it here.

Smith shared the news on social media yesterday (April 20) alongside the official black-and-white artwork for the upcoming track. Check out the post below.

Advertisement

‘Love Me More’ will follow on from the star’s 2020 single ‘The Lighthouse Keeper’, a festive number that was produced and co-written by Labrinth. Smith’s most recent studio album, ‘Love Goes’, came out earlier that same year.

Love Me More

28th April. 11pm BST/ 3pm PDT

Pre-save/ pre-add: https://t.co/Oo6ViUgoqG pic.twitter.com/cJRfTlRAzJ — samsmith (@samsmith) April 20, 2022

In a three-star review of their latest record, NME wrote: “Smith slowly but surely is making their way toward healing, but they aren’t done lamenting what could have been just yet.”

Details of a full-length follow-up are yet to emerge.

Last November saw Smith contribute to an all-star charity cover of Fleetwood Mac’s classic single ‘Everywhere’ alongside the likes of Ed Sheeran, Yungblud and Lewis Capaldi. Proceeds from the single went to the BBC’s Children In Need.

Meanwhile, Sam Smith and Normani have been accused of copying elements of a song on their collaboration, ‘Dancing With A Stranger’, in a recent lawsuit.

Advertisement

In a complaint filed in a Los Angeles federal court last month (March 4), songwriters Jordan Vincent, Christopher Miranda and Rosco Banlaoi allege that the pair’s joint track has the “same” title, chorus and composition as a song they wrote. The song in question was published on Vincent’s YouTube and Spotify channels in 2017.