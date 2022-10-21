Sam Smith announces UK and European tour

Sam Smith has shared details of a UK and European tour for next year.

The pop star, who recently announced that their fourth album ‘Gloria’ will be released on January 27, 2023, will play shows in the UK and Ireland in April before heading to Europe as May approaches. They will wrap up the tour at Manchester’s AO Arena on May 24.

Tickets go on general sale here on Thursday October (27) at 10am BST. See information about a pre-sale in the below tweet.

‘Gloria’ (pre-order/pre-save here), which follows on from Smith’s third album, 2020’s ‘Love Goes’, has already been previewed by the Kim Petras-featuring single ‘Unholy’.

GLORIA – THE TOUR 💛

Posting the official ‘Gloria’ cover art on social media, Smith said they were “overjoyed” to share details of the album.

“I’m feeling overwhelmed and emotional as I start to let go of ‘Gloria’ and hand this work over to you,” the singer explained.

“It has been magical in every way to make this piece of music and by giving this record to you I am giving you part of my heart and soul. ‘Gloria’ got me through some dark times and was a beacon for me in my life. I hope it can be that for you.”

Sam Smith’s ‘Gloria’ UK and European tour 2023:

APRIL

Wednesday 12 – Motorpoint Arena – Sheffield, UK

Friday 14 – 3Arena – Dublin, IRE

Tuesday 18 – The O2 Arena – London, UK

Wednesday 19 – The O2 Arena – London, UK

Saturday 22 – Ovo Hydro – Glasgow, UK

Tuesday 25 – Birmingham Resort World Arena – Birmingham, UK

Saturday 29 – Royal Arena – Copenhagen, Denmark

MAY

Monday 01 – Mercedes Benz Arena – Berlin, Germany

Thursday 04 – Avicii Arena – Stockholm, Sweden

Saturday 06 – Spektrum – Oslo, Norway

Monday 08 – Lanxess Arena – Cologne, Germany

Tuesday 09 – Ziggo Dome – Amsterdam, Netherlands

Friday 12 – Sportpaleis – Antwerp, Belgium

Saturday 13 – Accor Arena – Paris, France

Tuesday 16 – Hallenstadion – Zurich, Switzerland

Thursday 18 – Wiener Stadthalle – Vienna, Austria

Saturday 20 – Unipol Arena – Bologna, Italy

Sunday 21 – Pala Alpitour – Turin, Italy

Wednesday 24 – AO Arena – Manchester, UK

Meanwhile, Smith is set to play a pair of concerts at London’s Royal Albert Hall tonight (October 21) and tomorrow (October 22).

The singer will perform some of their biggest hits and preview new material from ‘Gloria’.