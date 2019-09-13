Sam Smith asks to be referred to as “they” instead of “he” after declaring themself as gender neutral

"It’s an exciting and groundbreaking time.”





Sam Smith has confirmed that they are asking fans to refer to the singer as “they” and not “he” after coming out as non-binary.

The ‘Writing’s On The Wall’ reportedly prefers that people now use gender-neutral pronouns such as they/them and not him.

Smith wrote on Instagram:” Today is a good day so here goes. I’ve decided I am changing my pronouns to THEY/THEM ❤ after a lifetime of being at war with my gender I’ve decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out.

“I’m so excited and privileged to be surrounded by people that support me in this decision but I’ve been very nervous about announcing this because I care too much about what people think but fuck it! I understand there will be many mistakes and mis gendering but all I ask is you please please try. I hope you can see me like I see myself now. Thank you.”

They added: “P.s. I am at no stage just yet to eloquently speak at length about what it means to be non binary but I can’t wait for the day that I am. So for now I just want to be VISIBLE and open. If you have questions and are wondering what this all means I’ll try my best to explain but I have also tagged below the human beings who are fighting the good fight everyday.

“These are activists and leaders of the non binary/trans community that have helped me and given me so much clarity and understanding.”

Smith then provided the usernames of leading LGBT and transgender activists, including Munroe Bergdorf, Jonathan Van Ness, Laverne Cox and organisations such as Stonewall and GLAAD.

“Love you all. I’m scared shitless, but feeling super free right now. Be kind,” they concluded.

A source previously told The Sun: “This is a decision Sam has thought long and hard about, including doing a lot of reading on up it.

“He knows that it will take some people longer than others to fully get it. First the request is going out to mates and then it will be passed on to the music industry too. It’s an exciting and groundbreaking time.”

It comes after Smith thanked Hits Radio presenter James Barr for a tweet which referred to the singer as “they”.

Barr tweeted: “Just interviewed @samsmith and they sounded so happy and free and more themselves than ever. it’s made me feel like the world is a good place again @hitsradiouk”.

Smith then replied: “You’re one of the first people to use these pronouns with me. Thank you. That feels really beautiful”.

In May, the singer said they were focusing their attentions on the “non-binary conversation”.

“Right now my focus is the non-binary conversation. I have a few friends and people in my team who are non-binary and they’re really teaching me stuff I didn’t know before. It’s wonderful,” said Smith.

“Ever since I was a little boy, ever since I was a little human, I didn’t feel comfortable being a man really. Some days I’ve got my manly side and some days I’ve got my womanly side.”

In August, Smith also spoke about their battles with anxiety.