Sam Smith’s BRITs 2023 performance sparks over 100 Ofcom complaints

Sam Smith’s BRIT Awards 2023 performance sparked over 100 Ofcom complaints, according to the broadcasting regulator.

Kim Petras joined the pop star to deliver a rendition of their smash hit ‘Unholy’ at the annual awards show, one week after being accused of promoting Satanism with their Grammys appearance.

Smith and Petras performed in leather and black outfits onstage designed to look like a seedy garage set-up. Petras rolled out from under a car to start her verse while Smith took a seat on the back of a motorbike as their collaborator sang.

Advertisement

The performance drew 106 complaints from viewers to Ofcom, although it is unclear which parts of it were complained about.

Other complaints received about the BRITs 2023 included the use of offensive language at the ceremony and the amount of alcohol that was consumed.

Smith and Petras’ BRITs appearance followed a controversial performance at the Grammys, which saw right-wing commentators and conspiracy theorists accuse the pair of performing a Satanic ritual. “Don’t fight the culture wars, they say,” conservative commentator Liz Wheeler wrote. “Meanwhile, demons are teaching your kids to worship Satan. I could throw up.”

During the performance, Smith wore a red horned hat, while Petras danced in a cage flanked by dancers with whips while fire blazed in the background.

The Church Of Satan later weighed in on the backlash, calling the performance “nothing particularly special”. Magister David Harris added: “It’s sad when politicians on a national stage use someone’s religion as a punchline.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Smith’s BRITs red carpet outfit – a black rubber suit with oversized shoulders and legs – caught the attention of Ricky Gervais, who divided fans with his joke about it. The comedian pasted his own head on Smith’s body and suggested the singer was seeking attention.

“The Worst thing about being famous is the lack of privacy. I can’t even walk down the street without people looking and pointing,” he captioned the tweet.