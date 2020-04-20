Sam Smith claims they “definitely” had coronavirus, but didn’t get tested

Sam Smith has claimed that they “100 percent” had coronavirus, but didn’t get tested while suffering from the symptoms of the disease.

Speaking to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, the singer explained that they caught the disease early on, but stayed at home after the self-diagnosis and allowed themselves to recover.

“I didn’t get tested but I know I had it. 100 percent had it. Everything I’ve read completely pointed to that. So yeah, I think I definitely had it,” Smith said.

After falling ill, Smith’s sister also showed the same symptoms – prompting their family to undergo a three-week stint in isolation.

“As everyone was kind of really on lockdown, that’s when I got over it, luckily,” Smith said.

Describing the decision to release ‘I’m Ready’, their new collaboration with Demi Lovato, Smith explained: “The first two weeks, I just wanted to sing. I don’t want to sing my songs, I don’t want to sing and film it. I just want to walk around the house and sing.”

Last month, Smith confirmed that the title and release date of their third album will be changed, in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Originally entitled ‘To Die For’, Smith’s third LP was set to be released on May 1.

“I have done a lot of thinking the last few weeks and feel that the title of my album and imminent release doesn’t feel right, so I have come to the decision to continue working on the album and make some important changes and additions,” they said.

“I will be renaming my album and pushing back the release date – both of which are to be confirmed at this time.”