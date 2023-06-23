Sam Smith covers Christina Aguilera’s ‘Beautiful’ for Pride

Sam Smith has covered Christina Aguilera’s ‘Beautiful’ as part of the 2023 Pride celebrations.

The rendition, which you can listen to below, is an orchestral update to the Aguilera classic. Smith covered the song as part of Amazon Music’s 2023 Pride.

“I’ve been such a massive fan of Christina’s for as long as I can remember and will never forget the first time I heard ‘Beautiful’ and how personally it spoke to me,” Smith shared in a statement about the cover.

“The song is a true acceptance anthem and continues to inspire me with its important message to never stop celebrating who you are. I’m honoured to have the opportunity to offer my rendition.”

You can listen to it here:

Meanwhile, Aguilera will headline the 2023 Stonewall Day Celebrations today (June 23). “I’m ready to celebrate,” she said recently when the lineup for the New York event was unveiled.

“This community has supported me so much throughout my career, and I look forward to representing such a historic cause as we all continue to fight for LGBTQ+ rights.”

Smith joined forces with Madonna earlier this month (June 9) for new single ‘Vulgar’.

Released via Capitol, the star-studded single comes produced by Smith, alongside Ilya, Cirkut, Omer Fedi, Ryan Tedder and Jimmy Napes. It also features production contributions from Madonna’s vocal producer and engineer, Lauren D’Elia.

Earlier this year, Smith released their highly anticipated new album, ‘Gloria‘. Following the release, they proceeded to win the 2023 Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for the Kim Petras collaboration “Unholy.”