Sam Smith forced to reschedule Glasgow and Birmingham shows to May over illness

Sam Smith has revealed that their concerts in Glasgow and Birmingham have been rescheduled to late May.

The ‘Unholy’ singer took to Instagram to announce the news, writing on Monday (April 24) that the Birmingham concert – originally scheduled to take place today (April 25) – is being pushed to May 27. The statement was also shared by the Resorts World Arena and can be seen in full below.

Sam Smith’s show tomorrow at Resorts World Arena has sadly had to be rescheduled. We advise customers to direct further enquiries to their original point of purchase. If this was @ticketfactory contact https://t.co/oMczTPq7pj or call 0333 300 3010. pic.twitter.com/SP1mRU8QcR — Resorts World Arena (@RW__Arena) April 24, 2023

The singer wrote in a statement on their Instagram Story: “I am so sorry to let you kow that my team and I are still really not well, so unfortunately we need to reschedule our Birmingham show to the 27th May 2023.”

They continued: “It’s so important to me that we give you the very best version of ‘Gloria’. I don’t want you to experience it at anything less. Thank you so much for understanding, I know how excited everyone is to see the show, and I feel the same about seeing all of you”.

Smith went on to confirm that all tickets sold for the original Birmingham date will be honoured and valid at the rescheduled date for May.

The Birmingham postponement comes just days after Smith and their crew were “hit with a virus, that’s made us really unwell” and had to reschedule the April 22 show in Glasgow as a result. The new Glasgow date will take place on May 25.

Sailors, I’m so sorry to say but we have to reschedule the Glasgow show to 25th May 2023. Myself and a lot of my… Posted by SAM SMITH on Friday, April 21, 2023

The Birmingham show was meant to be the sixth show of Smith’s ‘Gloria’ tour across the UK and Europe. Their next concert will take place on April 29 at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark. The remaining dates include shows in Berlin, Stockholm, Oslo, Cologne, Amsterdam, Antwerp and more. Find any remaining tickets for the remainder of Sam Smith’s UK and European tour here.

Sam Smith’s ‘Gloria’ UK and European tour 2023:

APRIL

Tuesday 25 – Birmingham Resort World Arena – Birmingham, UK (RESCHEDULED)

Saturday 29 – Royal Arena – Copenhagen, Denmark

MAY

Monday 01 – Mercedes Benz Arena – Berlin, Germany

Thursday 04 – Avicii Arena – Stockholm, Sweden

Saturday 06 – Spektrum – Oslo, Norway

Monday 08 – Lanxess Arena – Cologne, Germany

Tuesday 09 – Ziggo Dome – Amsterdam, Netherlands

Friday 12 – Sportpaleis – Antwerp, Belgium

Saturday 13 – Accor Arena – Paris, France

Tuesday 16 – Hallenstadion – Zurich, Switzerland

Thursday 18 – Wiener Stadthalle – Vienna, Austria

Saturday 20 – Unipol Arena – Bologna, Italy

Sunday 21 – Pala Alpitour – Turin, Italy

Wednesday 24 – AO Arena – Manchester, UK

Thursday 25 – Ovo Hydro – Glasgow, UK (NEW)

Saturday 27 – Birmingham Resort World Arena – Birmingham, UK (NEW)

Earlier this month, NME caught Smith’s sold-out hometown show in London, with writer Nick Levine giving the show a glowing five-star review. “Smith has delivered a beautifully designed show that echoes their creative evolution from lovelorn balladeer to something edgier and more transgressive. And the multigenerational crowd stays with them to the finish. Smith’s musical metamorphosis probably isn’t complete yet, but for now, this live triumph feels like a new high watermark,” Levine wrote.