Sam Smith announces first North American tour since 2018

Sam Smith has announced their first North American tour since 2018 in support of their upcoming album ‘Gloria’.

The singer is set to kick off a 27-date ‘Gloria the Tour’ run across North America this July, with the tour taking them to Miami, New York, Vancouver, Houston and more. Canadian singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez, who features on ‘Gloria’, will also appear as a special guest at every stop except for the August 4 concert at the Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C.

Tickets will be available here to the general public starting January 13 at 9am local time. There will be two pre-sales periods, with an American Express cardholder exclusive pre-sale set to be held on January 9 to 12, and an exclusive 24-hour fanclub presale set for January 11.

Smith’s upcoming album ‘Gloria’ will be released on January 27 via Capitol Records. It will include Smith’s April 2022 single ‘Love Me More’ and their collaborative single ‘Unholy’ with Kim Petras, which became the first track by openly non-binary and transgender artists, respectively, to top the Billboard Hot 100 following its release in September last year. It was also the first single for both artists to hit the number one spot.

Smith’s previously released studio album, ‘Love Goes’, came out in October 2020. In a three-star review, NME wrote: “Smith slowly but surely is making their way toward healing, but they aren’t done lamenting what could have been just yet.”

Smith previously announced a ‘Gloria the Tour’ run in the UK and Europe kicking off in May. They’ll also perform at the Mad Cool festival in Madrid this July, joining the likes of Liam Gallagher, The Prodigy, The Black Keys, Queens Of The Stone Age and Lil Nas X.

Sam Smith’s ‘Gloria the Tour’ North American dates are:

25 July – FTX Arena, Miami, Florida

26 July – Amway Center, Orlando, Florida

28 July – Gas South Arena, Duluth, Georgia

29 July – Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee

1 July – NC Arena, Raleigh, North Carolina

2 August – Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

4 August – Washington, DC Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

5 August – TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

8 August – Madison Square Garden, New York

11 August – Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario

12 August – Bell Centre, Montréal, Quebec

15 August – United Center, Chicago, Illinois

16 August – Xcel Energy Center, Saint Paul, Minnesota

18 August – Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

19 August – Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah

22 August – Rogers Arena, Vancouver, British Columbia

23 August – Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, Washington

25 August – Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Portland, Oregon

27 August – Oakland Arena, Oakland, California

28 August – Chase Center, San Francisco, California

31 August – Kia Forum, Inglewood, California

3 September – Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona

5 September – Moody Center, Austin, Texas

7 September – Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, Texas

8 September – Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

12 September – Arena Monterrey, Monterrey, Mexico

14 September – Palacio de los Deportes, Cuidad de Mexico