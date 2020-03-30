Sam Smith has postponed the release date of their forthcoming album.

Originally entitled ‘To Die For’, Smith’s third LP was set to be released on May 1.

But, taking to Twitter earlier today (March 30), the singer-songwriter confirmed it will be pushed back and the album title will be changed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

Smith wrote: “Firstly I want to send love and strength to everyone who has been affected by this situation. I hope you are all alright during this incredibly weird, upsetting and unprecedented time.

To my wonderful fans… x pic.twitter.com/ZdhCeRkH7Q — samsmith (@samsmith) March 30, 2020

“I have done a lot of thinking the last few weeks and feel that the title of my album and imminent release doesn’t feel right, so I have come to the decision to continue working on the album and make some important changes and additions.

“I will be renaming my album and pushing back the release date – both of which are to be confirmed at this time.”

Smith announced last year that the new record would be more pop-driven than their previous record ‘The Thrill Of It All’.

“I feel like I have recently shown a side of me which I normally keep to myself or for my family and friends,” the singer said recently. “I showed everyone it and everyone loved it. It’s almost given me permission to kinda do what I’ve always dreamed of doing but I was always scared to do, which is pop music.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Smith also recently posted a message from their home in quarantine expressing their fears about the virus, and said they would be performing some songs from home.

Many artists have performed from their home including Chris Martin, U2 singer Bono and Christine And The Queens and more recently Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong and Death Cab For Cutie’s Ben Gibbard.