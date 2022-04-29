Listen to Sam Smith’s new anthem of self-worth, ‘Love Me More’

Sam Smith has released a new single called ‘Love Me More’ – you can listen to it below.

Writing on social media today (April 29), the London singer-songwriter said that they were “overjoyed” to be back with the soulful and upbeat track, which follows on from 2020’s ‘The Lighthouse Keeper’.

“It feels like the perfect way to begin this new chapter with you,” Smith continued. “It’s taken a lifetime to express this type of joy and honesty in my music. I’m so happy to have you all here with me. I hope you love it…”

In the minimal first verse, Smith sings: “Have you ever felt like being somebody else/ Feeling like the mirror isn’t good for your health/ Every day I’m trying not to hate myself/ But lately it’s not hurting like it did before/ Maybe I am learning how to love me more.”

The singer later reflects on embracing a newfound sense of “self-worth”, adding: “And eventually it set me free.”

‘Love Me More’ comes with an official music video that begins with a VHS montage of footage from Smith’s childhood and younger years. Tune in here:

In a statement, Smith explained: “I wrote this song for anyone who feels different, anyone who has to stop themselves every day from saying unkind things to themselves, in their head, all the time.

“I felt like that for the longest time and slowly I’m learning how to just be nice to myself. I wanted to share that because I captured it in this song. Over the last two years, music has been my therapy more than ever. So I hope this song can be your friend.”

Smith’s most recent studio album, ‘Love Goes’, came out in October 2020. In a three-star review, NME wrote: “Smith slowly but surely is making their way toward healing, but they aren’t done lamenting what could have been just yet.”

Details of a full-length follow-up are yet to emerge.