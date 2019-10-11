Sam Smith says opening up about non-binary identity felt like a “second coming out”

“Let’s live as loudly and queerly as humanly possible."

Sam Smith has said opening up about their non-binary identity felt like a “second coming out.”

Speaking at the Attitude Awards on Wednesday (October 9), Smith – who received the Person of the Year Award – delivered an emotional speech in which they described the award as “overwhelming.”

Smith said: “The last year has been a wild ride of self-realisation and has almost felt like a second coming out.

“The reason I’ve been able to show all of the sides of myself to the public and express myself in these ways is because I felt incredibly safe.”

Smith added: “Let’s live as loudly and queerly as humanly possible.”

You can listen to the full acceptance speech below:

Back in September, Smith confirmed that they are asking fans to refer to the singer as “they” and not “he”.

The ‘Writing’s On The Wall’ singer prefers that people now use gender-neutral pronouns such as they/them and not him.

Smith wrote on Instagram:” Today is a good day so here goes. I’ve decided I am changing my pronouns to THEY/THEM after a lifetime of being at war with my gender I’ve decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out.

“I’m so excited and privileged to be surrounded by people that support me in this decision but I’ve been very nervous about announcing this because I care too much about what people think but fuck it! I understand there will be many mistakes and mis gendering but all I ask is you please please try. I hope you can see me like I see myself now. Thank you.”

Smith also announced that a pop-driven follow-up to their 2017 album, ‘The Thrill Of It All’, will arrive next year.

In a new interview with the Zach Sang Show, Smith expressed excitement about their upcoming record, which will land sometime in 2020. The singer also confirmed that their newest offering will feature fewer ballads and plenty of poppier tracks in the vein of recent singles ‘How Do You Sleep?’ and ‘Dancing With A Stranger’, featuring Normani.