Sam Smith says they weren’t prepared for “ridicule” after coming out as non-binary

Sam Smith has admitted that they weren’t prepared for the “ridicule” they faced after coming out as non-binary.

The Oscar-winning star changed their pronouns to they/them in September 2019, some six months after first coming out.

In a new interview with CBS This Morning, the singer, 28, spoke about the challenges of coming to terms with their true identity while facing the public spotlight.

“Queer people all around the world, we don’t identify within those two places. Gender, for me, has been nothing but traumatizing and challenging throughout my life,” Smith said.

“It’s so hard to explain. I just feel like myself. I don’t feel like a man, basically.”