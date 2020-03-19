Sam Smith self isolates and shares message urging fans to look after each other amid coronavirus outbreak

Sam Smith has shared a message with fans saying the singer-songwriter is self isolating.

Taking to Twitter, Smith urged fans to be vigilant as coronavirus continues to grip the country.

“Hello everyone. This is a weird, weird, weird time, oh my gosh, very, very strange. I’m currently in my house. I have got a bit of a headache and I have allergies but I think I’m alright. But I wanted to stay in just to be safe,” the singer-songwriter said.

Smith added: “I just want to really bring home and just say how important I think this time right now is for all of us to remain a unit and to look out for each other, especially for all the older people right now in the world.

Thinking of you all x pic.twitter.com/xzSl0QURlM — Sam Smith (@samsmith) March 18, 2020

“I’m worried about my Nan and there’s so many people I’m worried about. We’ve just really got to look out for each other and be patient and be giving and share things.”

They also said they would be entertaining fans by singing some songs online in the coming days.

“I’m going to sing and I’m going to play some songs and just record them, and hopefully we can all have a little sing-song together,” Smith said.

“I think it would be really, really nice. I think we all need it and, you know, in a time like this, music is a really, really beautiful thing.”

Chris Martin, U2 singer Bono and Christine And The Queens are among a number of artists who have either performed online or posted songs to cheer fans during the coronavirus outbreak.

Yungblud also put on a hour-long show from LA on Monday (March 16) where he played to an empty room. NME gave the show four stars, writing: “It feels like a vital, generous display of kindness and hope, something that’s essential right now.”