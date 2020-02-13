Sam Smith shares new album details and says “I’ve really set myself free”

Sam Smith has announced the title and release date of their forthcoming new album.

Entitled ‘To Die For’, Smith’s third LP will be released on May 1.

“My THIRD album TO DIE FOR is yours May 1st!!!! You can preorder tomorrow,” the singer wrote on Twitter.

Advertisement

“I‘m more proud of this album than anything I’ve ever done. I’ve really set myself free the last two years whilst writing this & I hope you can dance and relate to these stories. It’s all for you, always xx.”

My THIRD album TO DIE FOR is yours May 1st!!!! You can preorder tomorrow.

I‘m more proud of this album than anything I’ve ever done. I’ve really set myself free the last two years whilst writing this & I hope you can dance and relate to these stories. It’s all for you, always xx pic.twitter.com/bbU7jAU06l — Sam Smith (@samsmith) February 13, 2020

Smith announced last year that the new record would be more pop-driven, than previous record ‘The Thrill Of It All’.

“I feel like I have recently shown a side of me which I normally keep to myself or for my family and friends,” the singer recently said. “I showed everyone it and everyone loved it. It’s almost given me permission to kinda do what I’ve always dreamed of doing but I was always scared to do, which is pop music.”

The singer also revealed that they were spurred to write new music following a 2018 collaboration with Calvin Harris, ‘Promises’. “I just naturally started getting back into the studio and started to write,” Smith said. “I caught this wind and started riding this wave and I haven’t stopped writing since.”

Advertisement

Smith’s last album ‘The Thrill Of It All’ received a four-star review from NME’s Nick Levine who wrote that the “majestic” record was an “an undeniably accomplished album that will, deservedly, shift a helluva lot of copies”.