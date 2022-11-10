Sam Smith shares full details on new album ‘Gloria’

Sam Smith has shared full details on their new forthcoming album ‘Gloria’.

This evening (November 10), Smith took to Twitter to share a short video detailing the tracklisting and collaborators on their fourth studio LP.

Artists confirmed on the record include Ed Sheeran, Jessie Reyez, Koffee and Kim Petras who featured on their recent single ‘Unholy’. That track recently ensured they became the first openly non-binary and transgender artists, respectively, to top the Billboard Hot 100.

Advertisement

Reyez is set to appear on two of the album’s tracks – ‘Perfect’ and ‘Gimme’. Koffee also makes an appearance on the latter song while Sheeran helps close out the album on ‘Who We Love’. You can view the full tracklisting in the clip below.

The album is due for release on January 27, 2023 (pre-order/pre-save here).

Meanwhile, Smith also recently shared details of a UK and European tour for next year. Any remaining tickets are available here.

They are due to perform at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2022 alongside Coldplay and Lewis Capaldi next month.

Elsewhere, Smith recently opened up about their experiences of homophobia and said even now, they still encounter homophobic discrimination.

Advertisement

“It’s still hard to be queer. There’s still backlash,” they said to Zane Lowe on his Apple Music show. “I still get things said to me on the street, even now. The weirdest thing is you can be famous, you can be a pop star and you still get it.”

Smith continued: “Because I thought I’d become a pop star and I’d never get a bad word said to me ever again. I’d never have homophobia. I’d never experience it if I became a star. And then it happens and it’s still there. It’s still there.”

The pop star went on to say they have since embraced their role of being a voice for the LGBTQ+ community.