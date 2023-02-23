Sam Smith teases cameo in ‘And Just Like That’

Sam Smith has teased a cameo appearance in the upcoming second season of Sex And The City spin-off And Just Like That.

And Just Like That, which debuted its first season at the end of 2021, saw the return of original Sex And The City cast members Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw, Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes and Kristin Davis as Charlotte York-Goldenblatt, while Kim Cattrall was absent as Samantha Jones.

A second season was confirmed by HBO Max in March last year, with Cattrall set to return as Samantha.

Advertisement

Smith could be another surprise addition to the show, after they shared a post on Instagram in collaboration with the show’s official account.

In one photo, Smith pokes their head out of a trailer on set in New York, while the other sees them sitting on a chair on the street.

“Up to something unholy on set,” they wrote in the caption, referencing their recent hit single with Kim Petras.

The upcoming second season of And Just Like That “feels like iconic Sex And The City episodes,” according to an HBO Max executive.

The streaming service’s head of originals, Sarah Aubrey, has revealed what to expect from the next edition of the show. “What you’re seeing this season is all of these characters embracing life,” Aubrey told Variety. “It’s a very joyful season and I think, in some ways, it feels like iconic Sex And The City episodes.”

Advertisement

She added: “Most of all, for Carrie, in particular, in the way her character has always been up for the next adventure or the next love, the next friendship in the city, and you really feel that this season.

“We’re so excited. I went to the table, I’ve seen the clothes. So I’m voracious, just like everyone.”

Smith, meanwhile, sparked over 100 Ofcom complaints with their BRIT Awards 2023 performance last week. Kim Petras joined the pop star to deliver a rendition of their smash hit ‘Unholy’ at the annual awards show, one week after being accused of promoting Satanism with their Grammys appearance.

Smith and Petras performed in leather and black outfits onstage designed to look like a seedy garage set-up. Petras rolled out from under a car to start her verse while Smith took a seat on the back of a motorbike as their collaborator sang.

The performance drew 106 complaints from viewers to Ofcom, although it is unclear which parts of it were complained about.