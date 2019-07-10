Sam Smith teases new single ‘How Do You Sleep?’

It's coming later this month

Sam Smith has announced that he will be releasing a new single, ‘How Do You Sleep?’, later this month.

He also teased what the song would sound like via a snippet which he shared on social media. The song will be released on July 19, and is available to pre-order and pre-save now.

Prior to the official announcement today (July 10), New York radio station NEW102.7’s host Mike Adam revealed that the song had been co-written by Max Martin, ILYA and Savan Kotecha.

Both Martin and Kotecha have worked on UK Number 1 hits, with Martin having worked on both Britney Spears’ ‘Baby One More Time’ and Katy Perry’s ‘Roar’. Kotecha, meanwhile, has worked on One Direction’s ‘What Makes You Beautiful’ and Ariana Grande’s ‘Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored.’

You can listen to a snippet of the new song here:

Smith has been teasing the release of the new song on social media via tweets and a new Instagram account with only nine posts. Amongst the post are ambiguous lyrics including ones about insomnia. The account itself links to a mysterious new website.

Earlier this year, Smith revealed that he identifies as non-binary in an emotional interview.

“It’s something that I’m not even sure of myself,” he said. “I do think like a woman sometimes, in my head, and I’ve sometimes sat down and questioned, ‘Do I want a sex change?’ And it’s something that I still think about. Do I want to. But I don’t think it is.

“When I saw the word ‘non-binary’, ‘genderqueer’, and I read into it, and I heard these people speaking I was like, ‘Fuck, that is me’.”

Smith also appeared at this year’s BRIT awards, performing alongside Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa and Rag’n’ Bone Man.