Sam Smith teases new track with Burna Boy, ‘My Oasis’

Sam Smith has announced the forthcoming release of ‘My Oasis,’ a new track featuring singer Burna Boy.

The single will be released at 7.20pm BST on Thursday July 30.

Smith first teased the single on Instagram yesterday (July 29), posting a snippet of the song.

‘My Oasis’ follows on from Smith’s earlier releases this year. They released ‘To Die For’ on Valentine’s Day. ‘I’m Ready’, a joint single with Demi Lovato, followed in April.

Earlier this year, Smith said they “100 per cent” had coronavirus, but didn’t get tested while exhibiting the symptoms.

In related news, the singer decided to rename and postpone the release date of their third studio album. Smith said that the album, originally titled ‘To Die For,’ wasn’t appropriate in light of the pandemic.

“I have done a lot of thinking the last few weeks and feel that the title of my album and imminent release doesn’t feel right,” they said.

“I have come to the decision to continue working on the album and make some important changes and additions.”

Burna Boy’s last full release was ‘African Giant’ in July last year. NME gave the record four stars, saying “this globe-trotting collection sees the Nigerian megastar scale even dizzier heights than before”.

Since ‘African Giant,’ Burna Boy has released a handful of singles, as well as a collaborative EP with production duo DJDS titled ‘Steel & Copper.’