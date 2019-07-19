Sam Smith shares video for emotive new single, ‘How Do You Sleep?’

You can stream the new song now.

Sam Smith has shared a video for his emotive new single, ‘How Do You Sleep?’ You can watch the video below.

The new single, which was shared earlier today (July 19), was created by Smith alongside songwriters and producers Max Martin, Savan Kotecha and ILYA.

Both Martin and Kotecha have a history of writing and producing UK Number 1 hits, with Martin having worked on both Britney Spears’ ‘Baby One More Time’ and Katy Perry’s ‘Roar’. Kotecha, meanwhile, has worked on One Direction’s ‘What Makes You Beautiful’ and Ariana Grande’s ‘Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored.’

You can watch the video here:

Speaking about the new track, Smith said: “This year, both personally and musically, I feel so free. More than ever I have had so much fun making this record and this video. Time to dance darlings.”

Smith has been teasing the release of the new song on social media via tweets and a new Instagram account for weeks. Amongst the posts are ambiguous lyrics including ones about insomnia. The account itself links to a mysterious new website.

Earlier this year, Smith revealed that he identifies as non-binary in an emotional interview.

“It’s something that I’m not even sure of myself,” he said. “I do think like a woman sometimes, in my head, and I’ve sometimes sat down and questioned, ‘Do I want a sex change?’ And it’s something that I still think about. Do I want to. But I don’t think it is.

“When I saw the word ‘non-binary’, ‘genderqueer’, and I read into it, and I heard these people speaking I was like, ‘Fuck, that is me’.”

Smith also appeared at this year’s BRIT awards, performing alongside Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa and Rag’n’ Bone Man.