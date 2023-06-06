Sam Smith’s “vocal cords are healing” after cancelling concerts

Sam Smith‘s vocal cords are now seemingly on the mend after the singer revealed that they had injured their voice.

The ‘Unholy’ singer took to their now-expired Instagram Stories over the weekend to share an update on their vocal condition after they were forced to cancel a number of shows over “vocal issues”.

Posting on their Instagram, Smith said, per Music News: “My vocal cords are healing, and after a week of vocal rest, it’s looking good. It’s looking like I’m going to be OK for the rest of the shows, that’s really amazing news.”

Sam Smith also apologised to fans who bought tickets to the cancelled shows in Manchester, Birmingham and Glasgow. “I’m still so sorry for everyone who missed out on the show, these things are completely out of my control,” they wrote.

“I’ll be doing everything I can to get back to you guys as soon as I can… I’ll keep you updated moving forward but thank you again.”

The update comes days after Smith was forced to cancel their Manchester concert just four songs into the show.

“During my third song, I noticed something wrong with my voice. I prayed it was just my voice waking up for the show but into the fourth song I could feel something was really wrong,” they wrote following the show’s abrupt end.

“I came off stage and have tried everything to get my voice back in gear but it won’t. I am honestly heartbroken I couldn’t finish the show tonight for you all. I love you all. I’m sorry I’m sorry I’m sorry x.”

They would go on to axe their shows in Glasgow and Birmingham. None of the cancelled shows have been rescheduled as of now.

The tour is in celebration of Smith’s latest LP, ‘Gloria’, which arrived at the start of this year. In a four-star review of the album, NME hailed the release as the singer’s “most vital work” to date.

“Smith is no longer just the heartbreak purveyor who internet trolls once claimed was really Adele in disguise,” it read. “‘Gloria’ isn’t really an album about getting off. At heart, it’s a personal exploration of the broader queer experience that recalls George Michael‘s classic 1996 album ‘Older’… Sam Smith has never sounded better because they’ve never been more themselves.”