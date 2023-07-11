Sam Smith will represent the Kens on ‘Barbie’ movie soundtrack

Sam Smith has been announced as featuring in the Barbie soundtrack and will be representing the Kens in the film with their song.

The singer is the final surprise artist to feature on the upcoming soundtrack to the Greta Gerwig film. He’s set to release a track called ‘Man I Am’ on July 21, which is the same day that the film is released in cinemas.

They first announced that they’d be taking part in the project yesterday (July 10) and confirmed that their song will follow the point of view of all the actors playing Ken in the movie.

“I cannot begin to express how incredibly excited I am to be a part of the soundtrack to this already iconic film,” Smith wrote in revealing the news. “I was invited by the incredible [Mark Ronson] and Greta Gerwig to write a song from the perspective of Ken for one of the scenes and we honestly had so much fun with this. I cannot wait for you to hear what we’ve created together. Barbie Land here we come!!!!”

The announcement came just one day after the Los Angeles premiere of Barbie, which sees Margot Robbie take the lead role. It also arrived shortly after Billie Eilish teased a segment of her contribution to the soundtrack, a sombre track called ‘What Was I Made For?’.

Other artists to feature in the soundtrack include Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice, who recently released their song ‘Barbie World’, Karol G with the track ‘Watati’, PinkPanteress with ‘Angel’, and Charli XCX with ‘Speed Drive’.

Dua Lipa also shared the lead single for the film, ‘Dance The Night’, in May.

Additionally, yesterday (July 10) it was revealed that Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash features in the soundtrack, playing guitar on a track sung by leading man Ryan Gosling titled ‘I’m Just Ken’.

Yesterday, the first reactions to the hugely anticipated movie arrived, with critics praising it for being “funny, bombastic and very smart”.

The film, which also stars Will Ferrell, Helen Mirren and many others, was confirmed to have been given a 12A rating in the UK due to its supposed use of “moderate innuendo”, “brief sexual harassment”, “violence” and “dangerous behaviour”.

In other Smith news, the artist joined forces recently with pop icon Madonna for the track ‘Vulgar’.

Released via Capitol last month, the song followed both artists teasing the collaboration on social media under the joint alias ‘SXM’.