Hank Williams Jr’s son, Sam Williams, pleads to end conservatorship: “I want out”

Country artist Sam Williams – the son of Hank Williams Jr, who himself is the son of western legend Hank Williams – has revealed to fans that he’s been placed under a conservatorship against his will, declaring that he wants the arrangement brought to an end.

The admission came in a video that Williams shared to his YouTube page last week (the clip was since deleted, but has been re-uploaded by TMZ). It shows the singer holding up handwritten signs to explain his situation, telling viewers that he was placed in the conservatorship by his father, half-sister Holly Williams and an unnamed lawyer, in August of 2020 – 55 days after his sister, Katie Williams, died at 27 in a car accident.

The video ends with Williams holding up a sign that plainly reads: “I want out.”

Williams further expounded on the case in the video’s caption, writing: “I’ve been quiet a long time now. I want out of this, and I don’t mind people knowing. They took my grief process, my spirit, my money, my car, my home, and everything possible in order to ‘protect me.’ Well, I need protection from them.”

Noting that he’d been placed under a conservatorship once before (per American Songwriter), Williams added: “I have worked my broken heart to quit since my dear Katie left for home. I do not deserve this. This is a scary step but I don’t see what else to do here. I am ashamed of my family and embarrassed. I am beyond done. I have my spirit back. Get. Me. Out. Please.”

TMZ claims to have verified the existence of Williams’ current conservatorship, noting that his father did indeed petition for an emergency conservatorship in August 2020.

Exactly a year later, Williams released his debut album, ‘Glasshouse Children’. The record features guest spots from Dolly Parton and Keith Urban, and was followed up in November with a standalone single titled ‘Snow Angels’.

Williams’ plead to end his conservatorship comes in the wake of Britney Spears’ success in fighting to end her own. The pop star was placed under a conservatorship in 2008, and spent years fighting for her freedom before being liberated from the arrangement last November.