Sammy Hagar and Michael Anthony share video tribute to Eddie Van Halen

Former Van Halen bandmates Sammy Hagar and Michael Anthony have shared a video tribute to their late friend and founding band member, Eddie Van Halen.

The pair posted the clip to YouTube yesterday (October 8), following a rehearsal of ‘Sammy’s Birthday Bash’, a virtual concert set to be livestreamed on nugs.tv later this month.

In the video, the singer and bassist opened up about rehearsing Van Halen songs for the first time since hearing the news of Van Halen’s death.

“After the unfortunate thing that happened with Eddie Van Halen yesterday, which was, for Mike and I, just was like getting hit by a freaking Mack Truck, kinda took the wind out of the sails,” Hagar said. “A Van Halen song never felt so hard to sing and play in my life.”

“It’s very surreal right now,” added Anthony. “It hasn’t sunk in yet.”

Watch the tribute video below:

Van Halen passed away from throat cancer at the age of 65 earlier this week. His son, Wolfgang Van Halen, broke the news on social media, sharing a photo of his father along with a touching statement.

“I can’t believe I’m having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning,” he wrote.

“He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift. My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from this loss. I love you so much, Pop.”

The announcement was met with an outpouring of tributes from the music community, with Ozzy Osbourne, Billy Idol, Metallica, Mötley Crüe’s Nikki Sixx, Gene Simmons and Lenny Kravitz among those paying their respects.

Van Halen’s widow, Jane Liszewski, also shared an emotional tribute to her late husband, sharing her sentiments on Instagram.

“Our journey together has not always been an easy one but in the end and always we have a connection and love that will always be,” she wrote.

“Saying goodbye is the hardest thing I have ever had to do so instead I say so long, I will see you again soon in a place with no pain or sorrow.”

Hagar, whose relationship with Van Halen had been rocky at the end of their 2004 reunion tour, told The Howard Stern Show in a statement that the pair had recently rekindled their friendship.

“Eddie and I had been texting, and it’s been a love fest since we started communicating earlier this year,” Hagar revealed. “We both agreed not to tell anyone, because of all the rumors it would stir up about a reunion, et cetera, and we both knew that wasn’t gonna happen.”