Sammy Hagar says proposed Van Halen reunion would have been “dream come true”

Sammy Hagar has said a Van Halen reunion tour would have been a “dream come true”.

Hagar was responding to news that the late Eddie Van Halen had thought about a “kitchen sink tour” that would have included bass player Michael Anthony and vocals from both Hager and David Lee Roth.

Speaking on SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk, Hagar was asked if he knew about the tour. He replied: “It was totally on my radar. No one had confirmed any of it, but it was obviously what was gonna happen.

“I wouldn’t look forward to having to share the stage with Dave, only because he’s not user friendly. I love the guy, I love the music, all that, but he’s just not user friendly.

“He’s always gonna pull something to try to make you look bad and make him look good and all that kind of stuff. But it would have been a blast. Are you kidding me? It [would have been] a dream come true.”

Wolfgang Van Halen shared the first single from his new solo project Mammoth WVH, which comes accompanied by a video tribute to his late father, Eddie, last week (November 17).

‘Distance’ is the first solo offering from Wolfgang and it comes after he developed his debut solo album for several months prior to his father’s passing.

“I never intended ‘Distance’ to be the very first piece of music people would hear from me, but I also thought my father would be here to celebrate its release,” Wolfgang said in a statement.

“This is for him. I love and miss you, Pop,” he added.

Wolfgang recently detailed his father’s battles with illness in the years leading up to his death.

Wolfgang explained that his father’s worsening condition came amid plans for a Van Halen “classic line-up” reunion tour, which the band’s manager Irving Azoff discussed last month.

Earlier this month, Slash, Metallica’s Kirk Hammett, and Rage Against the Machine‘s Tom Morello honoured Van Halen at this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.