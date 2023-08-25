Sampha announces new album, ‘Lahai’

Sampha has announced his eagerly anticipated upcoming sophomore album, ‘Lahai’.

Yesterday (August 24), Sampha took to social media to announce the album, confirming its name and sharing its artwork – which you can see below. “LAHAI,” Sampha wrote in his announcement. “My grandfather’s name. My middle name. My next musical chapter. My next album Fever Dreams. Continuums. Dancing. Generations. Syncopation. Bridges. Grief. Motherlands. Love. Spirit. Fear. Flesh. Flight.”

See Sampha’s announcement below.

‘Lahai’ has yet to receive a release date. Further information surrounding the album has yet to be announced either. Stay tuned to NME for more information.

In July, Sampha surprised his fans with the release of his first single in six years, ‘Spirit 2.0’. It marked his first release since his 2017 Mercury Prize-winning debut album, ‘Process’, and features the likes of Yussef Dayes, Spanish producer El Guincho, Canadian composer Owen Pallet — plus vocals from Yaeji and one half of Ibeyi, Lisa Kaindé Diaz.

In the six years between albums, the Londoner was worked on other critically-acclaimed albums including Stormzy‘s ‘This is What I Mean’, Kendrick Lamar‘s ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’, SBTRKT‘s ‘Evening Glow’ and Headie One and Fred again…’s ‘Soldiers’.

Sampha’s debut album ‘Process’ scored a four-star review from NME, with Jonny Ensall writing: “‘Process’ might not be as bold or as inventive or as life-changing as some of the other records Sampha’s had a hand in during his career, but it does have a quiet, dignified impact that suits its maker. He hasn’t stepped out of his shadowy, background world; instead, he’s invited us to join him there.”