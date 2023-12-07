Sampha to tour North America in Spring 2024

Sampha has announced a tour of North America, set for Spring 2024 – see the full list of tour dates below.

The London singer-songwriter announced the dates on X yesterday evening (December 6). Encompassing 14 dates between late March and mid-April, Sampha’s North American tour will begin in Miami’s Miami Beach Bandshell on March 26, continuing through cities including Nashville, Minneapolis and Salt Lake City, before finally concluding in Vancouver’s Vogue Theatre. A full list of Sampha’s tour dates can be seen below.

I’m bringing LAHAI back to America in 2024. 🛰️ Sign up for pre-sale now: https://t.co/jKupN2lFH7 Pre-sale opens Thursday 7 December 10am local times. General sale opens Friday 8 December 10am local times. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/5AG5XClV79 — Sampha (@sampha) December 6, 2023

Pre-sales open today (December 7) at 10AM local time, and can be registered for now through his official website. General ticket sales go live on Friday, December 8, at 10AM local time.

Besides his tour dates, Sampha has also released a new visual for ‘Can’t Go Back’, a track off his recently-released sophomore LP, ‘Lahai’. The video, directed by Saad Moosajee, features ethereal graphics in a monochrome palette.

Watch Sampha’s video for ‘Can’t Go Back’ below:

In a statement posted to Instagram, the musician explained the song’s themes in greater depth. “I spent a lot of time predicting negativity would come my way based on previous life experiences,” he wrote. “I would rush past everything thinking I had no time to do anything. I think writing this song was part of learning how to forgive myself in that state of being and to say it’s ok to start now. It’s not always too late. It’s just as important to slow down and recognise I have boundaries and a bandwidth.”

‘Lahai’ is the follow-up to Sampha’s Mercury-Prize winning 2017 debut, ‘Process’, and was released in October. Upon announcing its release, the South London singer stated via social media that the album was named after his paternal grandfather and his own middle name: “My grandfather’s name. My middle name. My next musical chapter. My next album Fever Dreams. Continuums. Dancing. Generations. Syncopation. Bridges. Grief. Motherlands. Love. Spirit. Fear. Flesh. Flight.”

In early October, Sampha previewed the album with three intimate shows at London’s St John’s at Hackney Church. Besides performing full sets with his band, he took questions from fans afterwards, explaining that the album was inspired by the birth of his daughter, and grapples with spirituality. “It’s quite existential becoming a father,” he said. “I feel like, for me, music is just a place where I can go to find out how I’m feeling on certain things. It’s a therapeutic thing for me.”

Sampha’s North American tour dates in 2024 are:

MARCH

26 – Miami, Florida – Miami Beach Bandstand

28 – Birmingham, Alabama, Saturn Auditorium

29 – Nashville, Tennessee – Brooklyn Bowl

30 – Asheville, North Carolina – The Orange Peel

APRIL

02 – Boston, Massachusetts – Roadrunner

04 – Columbus, Ohio – Newport Music Hall

05 – Madison, Wisconsin – Majestic

06 – Minneapolis, Minnesota – First Avenue

08 – Denver, Colorado – Summit

09 – Salt Lake City, Utah – The Complex

10 – Boise, Idaho – Treefort Music Hall

12 – Portland, Oregon – Crystal Ballroom

13 – Seattle, Washington – The Showbox

14 – Vancouver, British Columbia – Vogue Theatre