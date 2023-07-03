Listen to Sampha’s euphoric return on new single ‘Spirit 2.0’

Sampha has surprised fans with the release of his first single in six years, ‘Spirit 2.0’. Check it out below.

This is Sampha’s first release since his 2017 Mercury Prize-winning debut album, ‘Process’, and features the likes of South London jazz composer and drummer Yussef Dayes, Spanish producer El Guincho, Canadian composer Owen Pallet — plus vocals from Yaeji and one half of Ibeyi, Lisa Kaindé Diaz.

“It’s about the importance of connection to both myself and others, and the beauty and harsh realities of just existing,” said Sampha of the song’s lyrical meaning. “It’s about acknowledging those moments when you need help – that requires real strength.”

He continued: “I hope people can enjoy that feeling of someone being there for you, even if that person doesn’t have the answers. Just calling someone up without overthinking, letting go and just dancing, wanting to see past the mundanity of things and appreciating the magic of it all, from birds’ nests to spaceships.”

Over the last six years, the Londoner has featured on many film soundtracks, including the ones for the 2018 film Beautiful Boy and Peckham-based rom-com Rye Lane that came out earlier this year.

Sampha also worked on other critically-acclaimed albums including Stormzy‘s ‘This is What I Mean’, Kendrick Lamar‘s ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’, SBTRKT‘s ‘Evening Glow’ and Headie One and Fred again…’s ‘Soldiers’.

Last November, after his three-night residency at London’s The O2, Kendrick Lamar surprised fans attending an intimate Sampha show at The 180 Strand and performed the duo’s collaboration ‘Father Time’ from ‘Mr Morales & The Big Steppers’.

Next month, Sampha will be performing at Stormzy’s ‘This Is What I Mean’ Day at All Points East. Ms Banks, Kehlani, Lucky Daye and Knucks also are set to perform. Visit here for tickets and more information.