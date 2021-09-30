Sandara Park says she was “nervous” about leaving YG Entertainment

Sandara Park has opened up about her experience leaving YG Entertainment and starting fresh at a new agency.

The former 2NE1 singer-rapper discussed her departure from YG Entertainment after 17 years during an interview with Dazed Korea, where she also spoke about beginning a new chapter of her career with Abyss Company, which she signed with earlier this month.

“I was nervous about what it would be like making a new start, but the artists, staff, and CEO of my new agency have been so welcoming and unsparing in their support,” she revealed, as translated by Soompi.

She also noted that her fans had sent flowers to the Abyss Company office to celebrate her new management deal. “I’m spending my days happily. Already, I no longer find this new place unfamiliar,” she added.

Later, Park explained her eight-month absence from YouTube and why she finally was ale to return to it. “I needed time to reorganise [after leaving YG], and because my editor had to quit last year due to personal circumstances, I temporarily stopped,” she said. “I’m filming [for the channel] again. I met with the Abyss YouTube team, and their passion is amazing.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Sandara Park also revealed plans to release new music in the near future. “I’ve made up my mind to focus on working on a new album. I want to return with a song that will allow me to not only showcase new music, but also a new performance and fashion,” she said of her upcoming project.

In May, shortly after leaving YG, Park shared a letter on social media regarding her departure. “Goodbyes are always the hardest to do but I take a deep breath and take a big step closer to my dream and the people who have stood by me, waiting for me to take that step,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, Abyss Company is also home to several other K-pop acts such as GOT7‘s BamBam and former Wonder Girls singer Sunmi.