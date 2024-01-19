NewsMusic News

Sandwell District member and techno artist Silent Servant has died

Daniel Avery has led tributes to the "amazing artist and incredibly gentle guy"

By Will Richards
Silent Servant
Silent Servant. Credit: Press.

Silent Servant, a techno producer and member of Sandwell District, has died.

The death of the Los Angeles-based DJ and producer – real name John Juan Mendez – was confirmed by his management to Resident Advisor today (January 19).

Though a cause of death has not yet been confirmed, Resident Advisor report that Luis Vasquez (aka the artist The Soft Moon) and Mendez’s partner, Simone Ling, died in the same unidentified incident.

As well as his work as Silent Servant and as a member of Sandwell District, Mendez hosted a monthly show on NTS Radio and worked as a photographer and director.

Leading tributes to Mendez was Daniel Avery, who wrote on X (Twitter): “I once asked Silent Servant what a record was as he was playing a reliably beautiful set. The next time I saw Juan he had bought me my own copy of the vinyl. An amazing artist and incredibly gentle guy. RIP to a true one.”

Primal Scream’s Simone Marie Butler added: “so sad to hear that Juan mendez aka Silent Servant has passed away. He was such an inspiring artist . He made such brilliant electronic and techno, intricate , hypnotic and emotionally charged . Deepest condolences to his close loved ones and all who knew him in music.”

Also paying tribute was The Blessed Madonna, who wrote: “RIP Juan Silent Servant, whose music has been a fixture in my life and my husband’s for as long as I can remember. I’m immensely grateful for the pleasure of booking Juan at Smartbar and seeing him play many times. Love to everyone who is in deep grief today.”

See a range of tributes to John Juan Mendez below.

 

