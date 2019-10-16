Listen to (Sandy) Alex G’s cover of Shania Twain’s ‘You’re Still The One’

The Philadelphia-based musician performed the track during a guest appearance on SiriusXMU

(Sandy) Alex G has covered Shania Twain‘s 1998 hit ‘You’re Still The One’ during a guest appearance on US radio — you can listen to his live performance of the track below.

Alex G recently recorded a guest appearance on SiriusXMU where he discussed his new album ‘House of Sugar’. The record is his first LP since 2017’s critically acclaimed ‘Rocket’.

During his appearance on the station, Alex G performed three tracks from ‘House of Sugar’ before covering Twain’s ‘You’re Still The One’, which featured on the latter’s 1997 album ‘Come On Over’. You can hear his take on the song below.

The full radio show, featuring all four live tracks and the interview with Alex G, will air on SiriusXMU tonight at 9PM ET.

Alex G isn’t the only artist in recent years to have covered a Twain song. Harry Styles performed his take on ‘You’re Still The One’ in June 2018 during his show at New York’s Madison Square Garden, while Haim covered two Twain tracks — ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’ and ‘Man I Feel Like A Woman’ — live in the summer of 2017.

Last month, a photo which claimed to be of Democratic presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke wetting himself in college was actually revealed to be of (Sandy) Alex G.

Speaking to Factcheck.org about the photo, Alex G explained it was taken backstage at a gig in New York in 2017. “I spilled a beer on my pants,” he said of the wet patch. “I was joking around. It obviously isn’t that funny anymore.”