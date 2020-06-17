(Sandy) Alex G has dropped the ‘(Sandy)’ from his name

(Sandy) Alex G has gone back to using his original name, Alex G, dropping the moniker he’s used for the past three years, his management recently confirmed.

Alex G – real name Alexander Giannascoli – adopted (Sandy) as part of his stage name in 2017 as he was promoting his album ‘Rocket’. While he gave no explanation for the name change at the time, Alex G is also the stage name of an LA-based pop artist.

As reported by Stereogum, Alex G’s billing on Riot Fest’s 2021 lineup – headlined by My Chemical Romance, Run The Jewels and The Smashing Pumpkins – without ‘(Sandy)’ prompted questions from fans. Alex G’s management reportedly confirmed that Giannascoli has officially returned to his original stage name.

This quiet change is also reflected in various streaming platforms. At the time of writing, Spotify and YouTube have Giannascoli listed under ‘Alex G’, with all of his old videos having their title renamed to accurately reflect the name change. For unknown reasons, the name has yet to be changed on Apple Music.

Alex G’s most recent release was a quietly uploaded instrumental track he dropped in April, titled ‘Rosebush’. NME gave his last studio album, 2019’s ‘House Of Sugar’, four stars, writing that his songs are “largely streams of his conscience: creations that invite listeners to cosy up in his world. On ‘House of Sugar’, it’s his most exciting invitation yet.”