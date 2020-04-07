News Music News

(Sandy) Alex G shares new instrumental song ‘Rosebush’

Accompanied by a short story

Alex Gallagher
(Sandy) Alex G performing live (Photo by Burak Cingi/Redferns)

(Sandy) Alex G has quietly released a new song, ‘Rosebush’, uploading it to his personal YouTube account yesterday (April 6).

A largely instrumental track from the Philadelphia indie songwriter, ‘Rosebush’ is accompanied by a short story about the titular plant, a woman named Joanna and three cats.

“In a dream, black flowers grew around her bed. She picked one and held it close to her face, twirling it by the stem. What a wonderful mess, she thought. How did these blossoms get here overnight?” reads the story’s first paragraph.

Advertisement

Listen to the new song below:

The track includes a lively saxophone solo courtesy of regular (Sandy) Alex G collaborator, David Allen Scoli. The new release also features collaborators John Heywood on bass and Molly Germer playing violin.

(Sandy) Alex G’s latest release, his ninth full-length album ‘House of Sugar’, was released in September 2019. In our review, NME called the record “wildly creative and simultaneously cohesive.”

“[His songs] are largely streams of his conscience: creations that invite listeners to cosy up in his world. On ‘House of Sugar’, it’s his most exciting invitation yet.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.