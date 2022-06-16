Santigold announces fourth album ‘Spirituals’ with new single, ‘Ain’t Ready’

Santigold has announced her upcoming fourth album, ‘Spirituals’, with a new single, ‘‘Ain’t Ready’.

Featuring production by Illangelo, Dre Skull and SBTRKT, the song speaks about the power of moving forward and embracing change. “It come in hard / Kick in one side of your heart / What a blow, no it won’t stop / So I take my time now getting back up / Taking the reins,” Santigold sings over pounding textures and rumbling bass.

“This song was my own battle song. It’s about taking the hits that life brings and getting back up,” she shared about the track.

‘Ain’t Ready’ was preceded by the track ‘High Priestess’, which Santigold dropped last month. Both tracks will be included on ‘Spirituals’, which will drop on September 9 via Little Jerk Records.

According to a press release, ‘Spirituals’ will thematically explore experiences of surviving and rising above the modern world. Recorded during lockdown, the album will feature contributors including Rostam, Boys Noize, Dre Skull and more. Pre-order and pre-save the album here.

“California was on fire, we were hiding from a plague, the social justice protests were unfolding. I’d never written lyrics faster in my life. After having total writer’s block, they started pouring out,” Santi shared about the record’s production process. “I decided to create the future, to look towards where we are going, to create beauty and pull towards that beauty. I need that for myself, but it’s also there for whoever else needs it.”

“I loved the idea of calling it Spirituals because it touched on the idea of Negro spirituals, which were songs that served the purpose of getting Black people through the un-get-throughable,” she elaborated about the album’s themes.

“In the absence of physical freedom, spirituals have traditionally been music whose sound and physical performance allow its participants to feel transcendental freedom in the moment. That’s what this record did for me.”

‘Spirituals’ follows Santigold’s 2018 dancehall-inspired album, ‘I Don’t Want: The Gold Fire Sessions’.

The tracklist for ‘Spirituals’ is as follows:

1. ‘My Horror’

2. ‘Nothing’

3. ‘High Priestess’

4. ‘Ushers Of The New World’

5. ‘Witness’

6. ‘Shake’

7. ‘The Lasty’

8. ‘No Paradise’

9. ‘Ain’t Ready’

10. ‘Fall First’