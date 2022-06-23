Santigold announces the ‘Holified’ tour of North America

Santigold has announced a series of North American tour dates for October and November 2022, dubbed the ‘Holified’ tour.

The tour, announced last night (June 22), marks the singer-songwriter’s first tour of the continent in over three years. It will be in support of her fourth studio album (and first in six years), ‘Spirituals’, which is slated for release this coming September. Two singles have already been lifted from it: ‘High Priestess’ and ‘Ain’t Ready’.

Santigold announced the tour with a brief, succinct statement: “It’s been long. It’s been weird. Here I come.” The ‘Holified’ tour will commence in Atlanta on October 9, at the city’s Buckhead Theatre, and will conclude on November 17 at Soma in San Diego. A full list of the tour’s dates can be seen below.

A pre-sale for the tour will begin on Thursday morning (June 23), at 10am local time. A general sale will follow on Friday, also at 10am local time. Tickets links can be accessed via both Ticketmaster and Live Nation.

The singer’s recorded output had been minimal prior to the announcement of ‘Spirituals’, appearing on only two songs following her 2018 mixtape ‘I Don’t Want: The Gold Fire Sessions’. The first was a cover of the reggae standard ‘Man Next Door’, released as part of U-Roy’s posthumous LP ‘Solid Gold U-Roy’ in 2021. In January 2022, Santigold appeared on Busy P and DJ Medhi’s collaborative single ‘MPC 2021’ alongside rapper Benjamin Epps.

Santigold’s ‘Holified’ North American tour dates are:

OCTOBER

Sunday 9 – Atlanta, Buckhead Theatre

Tuesday 11 – Silver Spring, The Fillmore

Thursday 13 – Philadelphia, Franklin Music Hall

Sunday 16 – Boston, House Of Blues

Monday 17 – New York City, Great Hall At The Avant Gardner

Wednesday 19 – Montreal, Mtelus

Friday 21 – Toronto, Danforth Music Hall

Monday 24 – Chicago, Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Tuesday 25 – St. Paul, Myth Live

NOVEMBER

Thursday 3 – Los Angeles, The Wiltern

Saturday 5 – San Francisco, The Masonic

Monday 7 – Portland, Crystal Ballroom

Tuesday 8 – Seattle, Showbox SoDo

Thursday 10 – Salt Lake City, The Complex

Friday 11 – Denver, Fillmore Auditorium

Sunday 13 – Albuquerque, Sunshine Theater

Monday 14 – Tempe, Marqee Theatre

Wednesday 16 – Las Vegas, House Of Blues

Thursday 17 – San Diego, Soma