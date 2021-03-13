Sarah Harding says Christmas was “probably my last” as cancer spreads further

Sarah Harding was told by doctors that Christmas 2020 “would probably be my last” as she continued to receive treatment for cancer.

The Girls Aloud star was diagnosed with breast cancer last year and shared the news with fans in August, at which point the disease had spread to other parts of her body.

Harding has been working on a book, titled Hear Me Out, and she shared her prognosis in an extract published by The Times.

In a foreword interview, the 39-year-old singer said she had had a mastectomy and chemotherapy and was being looked after by her mother. “Nothing is certain any more,” she said. “I’m just grateful to wake up every day and live my best life because now I know just how precious it is.”

In the excerpt, Harding explained that “for a while, it seemed like the chemo was working”, but that a later MRI scan had revealed another tumour – “either at the base of my spine or on my brain”. A second MRI revealed another tumour too.

She wrote that last December, a doctor had told her that “the upcoming Christmas would probably be my last”. “I don’t want an exact prognosis,” she said. “I don’t know why anyone would want that. Comfort and being as pain-free as possible is what’s important to me now.”

Harding previously shared an update on her cancer diagnosis in early December. “I can’t deny that things are tough right now but I’m fighting as hard as I possibly can and being as brave as I know how,” she wrote in a post on Instagram.

The star joined Girls Aloud during their initial creation on the reality show Popstars: The Rivals in 2002 and continued to perform with them until they broke up in 2013.