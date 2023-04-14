Sarah Kinsley returns with buoyant new single ‘Oh No Darling!’

Sarah Kinsley has shared a new single – listen to ‘Oh No Darling!’ below.

The upbeat, electro-flecked track marks the New York artist’s first new release of 2023, following last year’s ‘Cypress’ EP. It arrives with the announcement that Kinsley has signed with Verve Forecast/Decca Records UK, with more new music to follow later this year.

“‘Oh No Darling! is a massive rush of chaos, unashamed irony, a distinct rejoice in the stupidity and silliness of youth,” said the 22-year-old. “The track is enlivened by ambiguity: the impulse to leave, to run, to shut the door on childhood: to say, ‘I am new and I am not who I was before’.”

She continued: “And yet here I am questioning at every point: do we ever really know? Was the illusion ever really there? ’Oh No Darling!’ is my tumbling into the second decade of feeling and falling, of being unsure and yet free.”

In 2021, the vocalist and producer released her breakout EP ‘The King’. Its title track has since gone on to become a sleeper hit, having gone viral on TikTok and clocking in 40 million streams on Spotify alone.

“Kinsley is direct and visceral in her storytelling, and she unearths quiet revelations that are threaded together by her own crisp production,” NME said in a four-star review of the EP. “‘The King’ is a brief effort that clocks in at little over 20 minutes long, but it’s meticulously crafted and, at times, oddly euphoric.”

Elsewhere, Kinsley will head across North America in June for a run of headline shows, including stops in Toronto and Philadelphia. See the full run of dates below, and get tickets here.

Sarah Kinsley will play:

JUNE

3 – The Drake, Toronto

4 – Bar Le Ritz, Montreal

5 – Higher Ground, Burlington

7 – The Lounge at World Café Live, Philadelphia

8 – The Sinclair, Cambridge