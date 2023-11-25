Sault are teasing a London live show before the end of 2023

Sault have teased that they will be playing a live show in London before the end of the year in a post on Instagram.

The mysterious British collective have still never made any live appearances since their emergence in 2019, nor have they given any interviews or officially confirmed the identity of their members.

But today (November 25), they posted on their official Instagram account an image that reads: “SAULT LIVE, LONDON, 2023”. They captioned the image with the words, ‘Sharing our gifts”.

Advertisement

In November 2022, the band also took to their Instagram, asking fans, “If we were to do a live show…which songs would you want to hear?”

Sault surprise released five new albums last November – ‘Untitled (God)’, ’11’, ‘Aiir’, ‘Earth’ and ‘Today And Tomorrow’ – “as an offering to God”. They were available as a free digital download for five days in a password-protected folder before the albums were made available on streaming platforms.

In May this year, ‘11’ won the Ivor Novello Award for Best Album, with producer Inflo, vocalists Cleo Sol and Chronixx and musician Jack Peñate named as the recipients of the award.

The collective is thought to be made up of singers Kid Sister and Cleo Sol alongside producer Inflo, who has worked extensively with Little Simz (including as the producer of her Mercury-winning album ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’), Michael Kiwanuka and produced four tracks on Adele‘s ‘30‘.

Inflo also won Producer Of The Year at the 2022 BRIT Awards.

Advertisement

In a four-star review of 2021’s ‘Nine’, NME wrote: “Once again, Sault demonstrate the power of words and just how impactful music can be. It’s impossible not to feel affected by the stories being told.”

“Despite ‘Nine’s sadness, Sault channel optimism and hope for a brighter future into their songs. Coupled with twinkling piano keys, the album’s poignant closing words offer a lifeline: ‘Don’t ever lose yourself / You can always start again’.“