SAULT confirm date of debut live show and tease world tour

Sault have confirmed the date of their debut live show and have also revealed plans for a world tour.

In the first of two Instagram posts, the group posted an image that reads: “Acts of Faith. December 14th. Tickets on sale Monday.” The image is captioned with the word “LONDON”.

The show would mark the cryptic music collective’s first ever performance or appearance in public, after a few weeks in which they have been gradually teasing information about their live debut.

A second post suggested that there are several more shows planned for the near future too. “Experience each album in a different country,” it reads, followed by a list of their studio albums so far and an accompanying location. No dates for the provisional shows have been given.

According to the post, they will play their album ‘5’ in New York, ‘Nine’ in London, ‘Black’ in Los Angeles, ‘Untitled (Rise)’ in Canada, ‘11’ in Germany, ‘Air’ in Paris and ‘Earth’ in Africa.

Two weeks ago, they posted a message on their official Instagram account that read: “SAULT LIVE, LONDON, 2023”. They captioned the image with the words, “Sharing our gifts”.

A week later, a teaser was revealed that indicated that they plan on playing a “new unreleased album live for the first and only time” at the show. It appears that this will be the December 14 show, as the other suggested London date will feature them playing a previously-released album in the form of ‘Nine’.

The collective, who up until now have never appeared or performed live in public, is thought to be made up of singers Kid Sister and Cleo Sol alongside Sol’s husband, the producer Inflo, who has worked extensively with Little Simz (including as the producer of her Mercury-winning album ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’) and Michael Kiwanuka as well as producing four tracks on Adele‘s ‘30‘.

Inflo also won Producer Of The Year at the 2022 BRIT Awards.

Speculation about their first gig stretches back to November 2022 when the band posted on their Instagram, asking fans, “If we were to do a live show…which songs would you want to hear?”

That same month, the group surprise released five new albums – ‘Untitled (God)’, ’11’, ‘Aiir’, ‘Earth’ and ‘Today And Tomorrow’ – “as an offering to God”. They were available as a free digital download for five days in a password-protected folder before the albums were made available on streaming platforms.

In May this year, ‘11’ won the Ivor Novello Award for Best Album, with producer Inflo, vocalists Cleo Sol and Chronixx and musician Jack Peñate named as the recipients of the award.

In a four-star review of 2021’s ‘Nine’, NME wrote: “Once again, Sault demonstrate the power of words and just how impactful music can be. It’s impossible not to feel affected by the stories being told.”

“Despite ‘Nine’s sadness, Sault channel optimism and hope for a brighter future into their songs. Coupled with twinkling piano keys, the album’s poignant closing words offer a lifeline: ‘Don’t ever lose yourself / You can always start again’.“