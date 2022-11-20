Sault tease first ever live shows on Instagram

Sault have hinted that they could finally play their first ever live show.

Taking to Instagram, the mysterious collective asked fans, “if we were to do a live show…which songs would you want to hear?”

Since their emergence in 2019, Sault have never played live. The group has also never given any interviews or released any music videos either. The collective is thought to be made up of singers Kid Sister and Cleo Sol alongside producer Inflo, who has worked extensively with Little Simz (including as the producer of her Mercury-winning album ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’), Michael Kiwanuka and produced four tracks on Adele‘s ‘30‘.

Speaking about working with Inflo, Adele told The Face that “we’re both from North London… He’s like the calmest person I’ve ever met, a really amazing, spiritual guy.”

Inflo also won Producer Of The Year at the 2022 BRIT Awards.

Earlier this month, Sault surprise released five new albums – ‘Untitled (God)’, ’11’, ‘Aiir’, ‘Earth’ and ‘Today And Tomorrow’ – “as an offering to God”. They were available as a free digital download for five days in a password-protected folder before four of the albums, were made available on Spotify. As it stands, ‘Untitled (God)’ has not been made available.

Back in April, Sault released instrumental album ‘Air’, alongside standalone single ‘Angel’.

In a four-star review of last year’s ‘Nine’ LP, NME wrote: “Once again, Sault demonstrate the power of words and just how impactful music can be. It’s impossible not to feel affected by the stories being told.”

“Despite ‘Nine’s sadness, Sault channel optimism and hope for a brighter future into their songs. Coupled with twinkling piano keys, the album’s poignant closing words offer a lifeline: ‘Don’t ever lose yourself / You can always start again’.“