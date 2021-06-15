Sault tease new album in cryptic Instagram post

Sault have teased their next release, after dropping a series of acclaimed albums throughout last year.

The British music collective remain steeped in mystery, but won praise for ‘Untitled (Black Is), which was followed by ‘Untitled (Rise)’.

Now, they’ve teased further material in a cryptic post shared on Instagram. The group wrote ‘Nine’ against a plain black background, but shared no other information about what fans can expect from their latest offering.

Advertisement

Responding to the post, one fan said of their impressive musical turnaround: “You lot don’t mess about!”

Sault’s ‘Untitled (Black Is) also featured in NME’s top 50 best albums of 2020, where we hailed it as “A stirring protest album that accompanied America’s summer of racial unrest”.

“Anonymous British collective SAULT made two standout albums this year: [‘Untitled (Black Is) and, ‘Untitled (Rise Is)’]. The former – more a stomp-the-streets soundtrack than its dance-the-beats successor – was the group’s arresting address on Black identity. Released on Juneteenth, it excoriated police brutality with spoken-word slams and stunning soul numbers,” our verdict stated.

‘Untitled (Rise IS)’ featured the stand-out track ‘Free’, which NME hailed as “masterful stuff”.

“And the mystery rolls on. Scarcely a couple of months since the recent release of ‘Untitled (Black Is)’, the collective hold their cards out of view and keep the details private. For them, the music, always, does the talking. But ‘Free’, a highlight from their new collection ‘Untitled (Rise)’, has plenty to say. Masterful stuff, yet again,” our verdict stated.