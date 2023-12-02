SAULT tease playing “new unreleased album” once only at upcoming London gig

The ever-cryptic music collective Sault have teased that they will soon be playing a set of new music live for one time only.

Last week (November 25), Sault posted a message on their official Instagram account that read: “SAULT LIVE, LONDON, 2023”. They captioned the image with the words, “Sharing our gifts”.

Now, a new teaser has revealed that they plan on playing a “new unreleased album live for the first and only time” at the show. No further details have been shared so far.

Advertisement

The new post also includes a two-minute clip of new music that swoons with a slinky, sultry late-night R&B energy. Listen to the excerpt above.

The collective, who have never appeared or performed live in public, is thought to be made up of singers Kid Sister and Cleo Sol alongside Sol’s husband, the producer Inflo, who has worked extensively with Little Simz (including as the producer of her Mercury-winning album ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’), Michael Kiwanuka and produced four tracks on Adele‘s ‘30‘.

Inflo also won Producer Of The Year at the 2022 BRIT Awards.

In November 2022, the band had posted on their Instagram, asking fans, “If we were to do a live show…which songs would you want to hear?”

Sault surprise released five new albums last November – ‘Untitled (God)’, ’11’, ‘Aiir’, ‘Earth’ and ‘Today And Tomorrow’ – “as an offering to God”. They were available as a free digital download for five days in a password-protected folder before the albums were made available on streaming platforms.

Advertisement

In May this year, ‘11’ won the Ivor Novello Award for Best Album, with producer Inflo, vocalists Cleo Sol and Chronixx and musician Jack Peñate named as the recipients of the award.

In a four-star review of 2021’s ‘Nine’, NME wrote: “Once again, Sault demonstrate the power of words and just how impactful music can be. It’s impossible not to feel affected by the stories being told.”

“Despite ‘Nine’s sadness, Sault channel optimism and hope for a brighter future into their songs. Coupled with twinkling piano keys, the album’s poignant closing words offer a lifeline: ‘Don’t ever lose yourself / You can always start again’.“