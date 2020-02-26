Savages’ Jehnny Beth announces her first London solo show

Following the news of her debut solo album, Jehnny Beth has announced that she will be performing her first solo show in London next month.

The Savages frontwoman announced details of her debut solo album, ‘To Love Is To Live’, earlier this month. Arriving on May 8, it will feature guest appearances from The xx’s Romy Madley Croft, Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy and IDLES’ Joe Talbot.

Beth has now announced an intimate solo show at Peckham Audio in London on March 7. To get tickets, visit DICE here.

The show comes just ahead of her appearance at this year’s BBC 6 Music Festival in Camden on March 8. Beth will also be playing at All Points East Festival on May 29.

Aside from the new album, Beth will also release her first book Crimes Against Love Manifesto, featuring a collection of her erotic short stories along with photography from Johnny Hostile, on June 11.

The sensual black-and-white video for ‘Flower’ features Beth in a number of intimate scenes with co-star Rebeka Adams. Written about a pole dancer at the Jumbo’s Clown Room strip club in Los Angeles, the clip shows Beth singing to Adams: “She loves me and I love her, I’m not sure how to please her“.

Beth’s solo work comes after Savages announced in 2016 that they would be “taking a break” to pursue other projects.

Meanwhile, Beth has launched her own music TV chat show.

The first episode of ECHOES was shared by the singer via her Twitter page last week (February 21) and features performances and discussions with Primal Scream, IDLES and Hull-based punks Life.