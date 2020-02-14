Savages‘ Jehnny Beth has shared a new music video her single ‘Flower’ and announced details of her first book.

Following the announcement that her debut solo album, ‘To Love Is To Live’, will be released on May 8 via Caroline Records, the Savages singer has shared the video for the record’s first single, directed by Peaky Blinders‘ Anthony Byrne.

Jehnny Beth will also release her first book, ‘Crimes Against Love Manifesto’, featuring a collection of her erotic short stories along with photography from Johnny Hostile, on June 11.

The sensual black-and-white video for ‘Flower’ features Beth in a number of intimate scenes with co-star Rebeka Adams. Written about a pole dancer at the Jumbo’s Clown Room strip club in Los Angeles, the clip shows Beth singing to Adams: “She loves me and I love her, I’m not sure how to please her“.

Watch the video below:

Arriving on May 8, ‘To Love Is To Live’ was produced by Flood (Smashing Pumpkins, Foals, Depeche Mode, U2), Atticus Ross (Nine Inch Nails, legendary film composer) and her longtime co-creator Johnny Hostile. The record also features guest appearances from The xx’s Romy Madley Croft, Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy and IDLES’ Joe Talbot.

Speaking to NME about the origins of the album, Beth said that she first had an epiphany after hearing of Bowie’s death back in 2016.

“That night I was in L.A., I opened my phone at 3am, saw that [Bowie] was dead and couldn’t sleep so I listened to his music all night,” said Beth.

Beth also promised that the record will be “a mixture of light and darkness and hard and soft” and lyrically dealing with “self-reclamation, borderline sexuality and dealing with what it is that makes us human”.